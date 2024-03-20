1 dead, 4 injured after car crashes into RTC bus in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — A crash in North Las Vegas has left one man dead, and four people injured.

First responders declared the driver of a Honda Accord dead after he crashed into an RTC bus just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19.

Closures are in effect as of 5 p.m., including the complete closure of Southbound Martin Luther King Blvd. from Gowan Road to Cheyenne Ave.

Four passengers inside the bus sustained minor injuries, the decision was made to send two of them to the hospital.

The NLVPD Major Collision unit has been dispatched to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Right now, the identity and cause of death of the man behind the wheel is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.