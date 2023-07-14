$1,000 reward for information leading to suspect using crossbow on rabbits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information about the person responsible for killing close to a dozen rabbits using a hunting crossbow in an east Las Vegas community.

"These innocent bunnies are getting shot, and they're just leaving them to die," said a resident at the Estate at Stallion Mountain, Mary Stolz.

The community wondered who could be responsible for several horrific acts of animal cruelty.

"It makes me sick to my stomach every time I hear about another," Stolz said.

Residents have been finding dead rabbits with arrow wounds and some with arrows throughout their community for over a year and a half. They say they fear the arrows could strike another animal or even a human.

"Just behind that large box, there was one. Underneath that tree area was one, and across the street there was one," said resident David Smith.

Residents have banded together to offer a reward of up to a thousand dollars for any information about the suspect.

"I have a rabbit that used my French lavender in my backyard as a birthing center for a couple of years. So even though they are wild rabbits, they are still our bunnies," Smith said.

Clark County's Animal Protection Services confirmed to Channel 13 that they are investigating the shootings.

Residents say all they want is for the person to be caught and the killings to stop.