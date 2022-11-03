National Auto Body Council gifts a group of residents with refurbished vehicles at Sema trade show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Recycled cars took center stage at the Sema Trade Show on Wednesday.

Nine Las Vegas Veterans and single parents received keys to their newly-refurbished vehicles through a National Auto Body Council Program called Recycled Rides. After being nominated, each winner was chosen using an application process evaluating their critical need.

Businesses from the collision repair industry teamed up to restore the cars for individuals and families hoping to receive the gift of reliable transportation. Hundreds of candidates were considered.

Each winner was nominated by local businesses, peers, and the non-profit organization, Family Promise of Las Vegas. Family Promise President, Brent Wood says recipients were not only in dire need of transportation but have proven they can afford their new cars.

"They showed that they can budget and handle that responsibility," said Wood.

The recycled cars are donated by insurance and rental car companies and refurbished following accidents or recovered after theft. One winner said she couldn't be more grateful to finally have a car large enough for her family.

"It's mine, it's mine, thank you," said the mother of three, Porsche Harris.

Since the program began about 15 years ago, close to 3,000 vehicles valued at more than $38 million dollars have been donated.

Winner, John Bush, an Army Veteran, decided to start his life over in Las Vegas after a setback in Georgia. He got a job here and takes the bus daily to work. Bush hopes the new car will help him find better employment.

"Every since I made it to this city I have received nothing but love and I'm very honored to be here, I'm very honored to say that I am Vegas strong," Bush said.

