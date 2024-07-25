Multiple hiring events across Las Vegas over next 2 weeks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those looking for work can explore several opportunities over the next two weeks.

EmployNV Business Hub "invites" jobseekers to preregister for the events, but walk-ins are welcome. Once people are registered and logged in, search for the corresponding job numbers listed below.

Monday, July 29 — RoadSafe Traffic Systems

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

EmployNV CareerHub

3405 S. Maryland Parkway



Job Number - 747981 - Traffic Flagger

Job Number - 747980 - Traffic Control Planner



There may be job offers on the spot, and applicants are urged to be prepared for their interviews.

Tuesday, July 30 — MGM information session

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

EmployNV CareerHub

3405 S. Maryland Parkway

Job Number - 747082 - Information Session

Thursday, August 1 — GMT Care hiring event

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

EmployNV Business Hub

Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson



Job Number - 748165 - Fleet Advisor

Job Number - 748141 - GMT Account Manager

Job Number - 748139 - Henderson Account Specialist

Job Number - 748125 - Las Vegas Claims Adjustor

Job Number - 748044 - Las Vegas Creative Assistant

Job Number - 747642 - Henderson Patient Transporter

Job Number - 747644 - Las Vegas Patient Transporter



There will be job offers on the spot.

Friday, August 9 — Clark County School District Food Service

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

EmployNV Business Hub

Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson

Job Number - 748633 - Multiple Positions

There will be job offers on the spot.

People can get one-on-one help with resumes, job referrals and training by heading to the nearest EmpoyNV Career Hub.

