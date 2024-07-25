Watch Now
Multiple hiring events across Las Vegas over next 2 weeks

Some events will offer jobs on the spot
Matt Rourke/AP
A now hiring sign. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those looking for work can explore several opportunities over the next two weeks.

EmployNV Business Hub "invites" jobseekers to preregister for the events, but walk-ins are welcome. Once people are registered and logged in, search for the corresponding job numbers listed below.

Monday, July 29 — RoadSafe Traffic Systems
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
EmployNV CareerHub
3405 S. Maryland Parkway

  • Job Number - 747981 - Traffic Flagger
  • Job Number - 747980 - Traffic Control Planner


There may be job offers on the spot, and applicants are urged to be prepared for their interviews.

Tuesday, July 30 — MGM information session
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
EmployNV CareerHub
3405 S. Maryland Parkway

  • Job Number - 747082 - Information Session

Thursday, August 1 — GMT Care hiring event
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
EmployNV Business Hub
Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson

  • Job Number - 748165 - Fleet Advisor
  • Job Number - 748141 - GMT Account Manager
  • Job Number - 748139 - Henderson Account Specialist
  • Job Number - 748125 - Las Vegas Claims Adjustor
  • Job Number - 748044 - Las Vegas Creative Assistant
  • Job Number - 747642 - Henderson Patient Transporter
  • Job Number - 747644 - Las Vegas Patient Transporter


There will be job offers on the spot.

Friday, August 9 — Clark County School District Food Service
10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
EmployNV Business Hub
Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson

  • Job Number - 748633 - Multiple Positions

There will be job offers on the spot.
People can get one-on-one help with resumes, job referrals and training by heading to the nearest EmpoyNV Career Hub.

