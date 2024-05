Hitting the road this summer, Ziggy Marley will embark on his Circle of Peace Tour.

The tour will make a stop at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for one night only on Wednesday, July 17, with special guest Lettuce.

Ziggy Marley, Award-Winning Musician, joined us to discuss what you can expect from the show, his experience producing the biopic about his father and more.

For more information, click here.