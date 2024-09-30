Watch Now
Zerorez | 9/30/24

Ben McKee from Zerorez highlights their revolutionary cleaning technology that removes tough dirt and allergens without harsh chemicals. Learn about Zerorez’s special offers and how they transform homes this fall. #PaidForContent
Zerorez is keeping homes fresh and allergen-free this fall.

Co-owner Ben McKee shares how their Zr technology cleans carpets, air ducts, and upholstery using a patented process that doesn’t rely on harsh chemicals.

The unique method leaves no residue, making it ideal for families and pet owners.

With a limited-time offer of three rooms cleaned for just $105 and $100 off air duct services, homeowners can prepare for the holiday season.

Zerorez also guarantees high-quality service through their in-house technicians.

Learn more or book a service at ZerorezLasVegas.com.

This segment is sponsored by Zerorez of Las Vegas

