Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Zerorez | 4/14/25

Doug and Kevin McKee from Zerorez join us to share how their powerful, non-toxic cleaning technology helps you kick off spring with fresher carpets, cleaner tile, and revitalized upholstery.
Posted

Spring has arrived, and there’s no better time to breathe new life into your home. Doug and Kevin McKee, co-owners of Zerorez ,are making it easier than ever to tackle dirt, stains, pet odors, and allergens. With Zerorez, you’re not just cleaning — you’re refreshing, renewing, and revitalizing your space.

Zerorez uses its patented ZR Technology to deliver a powerful clean without any detergents or toxic chemicals. That means zero residue and carpets that actually stay cleaner, longer. Plus, removing up to 40 lbs of dust and allergens can make a big difference in your home’s air quality.

Get ready to welcome Easter — and your guests — with a home that looks and feels brand new. Zerorez makes it EASY!

This segment is paid for by Zerorez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo