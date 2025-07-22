Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Young Women's Leadership Academy of Las Vegas | 7/22/25

Young Women’s Leadership Academy Opens Enrollment for 2025-2026
The Young Women’s Leadership Academy of Las Vegas (YWLA) is now enrolling students in grades 6–10 for the 2025–2026 school year, with plans to grow into a full 6–12th grade charter school. Designed for girls and gender-neutral youth, YWLA offers a rigorous college-prep curriculum paired with nationally recognized best practices in girls’ education.

Executive Director Selena Torres-Fossett, Principal Keturah Draper, and student representative Kali share how the school empowers students to become confident, community-minded leaders. With a focus on academic excellence, social-emotional support, and leadership development, YWLA is shaping the next generation for success both in school and beyond.

This segment is sponsored by Young Women's Leadership Academy of Las Vegas

