Young Thunder | 3/27/25

Young Thunder, a friend of the show, has just re-released his track Don’t Slip, now available on all platforms. This latest drop is part of his upcoming album, Life Is a Gamble, and showcases his signature blend of classic influences with modern sounds. The re-release comes as a celebration of his birthday, making it an extra special moment for fans. With an extensive catalog and ongoing projects, Young Thunder continues to make waves in the music scene. We’re excited to have him on the show soon to dive deeper into the project. Until then, check out his work atYoungThunder.com.



This segment is paid for by Young Thunder