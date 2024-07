Tara Lewis, Yelp's Trend Expert and VP of Community Expansion, is excited to discuss the launch of the new Yelp Assistant. This innovative AI tool leverages artificial intelligence to help consumers easily find and connect with professionals for various projects, from roof repairs to the latest beauty trends. Yelp Assistant aims to simplify the process of hiring local experts, making it more efficient and user-friendly.

