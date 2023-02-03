Yachtley Crew | 2/3/23

Yacht Rock band Yachtley Crew performing at KAOS at The Palms in Las Vegas on February 24th and February 5th for their extended engagement at The Palms Las Vegas. Last year Yachtley Crew released their first original single “Sex On The Beach” and signed a record deal with Jimmy Buffett’s label Mailboat Records.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 13:35:53-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.