Xuan Liu | 7/10/25

Poker star Xuan Liu talks about living the Vegas poker life, her recent $860,000 tournament win, and championing more female players in the high-stakes arena. q
Xuan Liu: Poker Pro & Trailblazer in Vegas High-Stakes
Part-time Vegas resident and full-time poker powerhouse, Xuan Liu is making waves on the Strip’s high-stakes tables. Her recent tournament victory earned her $860,000—and she’s just getting started.

Beyond the big wins, Xuan is a passionate advocate for more women breaking into poker’s top levels. She believes poker isn’t just a game—it teaches vital life skills like risk management, negotiation, and confidence. With a new golden age of poker underway, Xuan Liu is proving the winner’s circle is getting a lot more diverse.

