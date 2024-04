X Burlesque, Las Vegas’ sexiest and most provocative female revue, is celebrating its 22nd anniversary on the famed Las Vegas Strip.

In honor of the anniversary, the show has introduced stunning new costumes and eight captivating, new dance numbers.

Angela Stabile, co-creator and producer, Danielle Aveyard, X Girls, joined us to discuss the excitement surrounding the anniversary and everything new you can expect.

