WWE| 5/19/25

WWE is turning up the heat this summer with its first-ever two-night SummerSlam, happening August 2–3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It’s double the action, double the drama, and double the unforgettable moments!

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega joined us to dish on all the excitement, including how fans can grab special two-day combo tickets and exclusive VIP experiences. From ringside photos to Superstar meet-and-greets, this year’s SummerSlam is a total knockout.

Known for her fierce fighting spirit and historic wins, Zelina proves that being underestimated is her greatest advantage. With the LWO behind her, she’s ready to take on the summer—and the spotlight.