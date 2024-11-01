WrestleMania 41 | 11/1/24

Get ready, WWE fans—WrestleMania 41 is coming to Las Vegas for the first time, taking over Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20.

This iconic WWE event promises an action-packed weekend with high-energy matches, fan festivities, and exclusive experiences.

Tickets went on sale October 25 through Ticketmaster, so fans are encouraged to secure theirs early.

Adding excitement to the announcement, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, known for her impressive athleticism and quick wit, discussed WrestleMania’s Vegas debut and what fans can expect from the two-day extravaganza.

Beyond the main event, WWE will bring additional experiences to Las Vegas, including Raw, SmackDown, and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, making it a weekend-long celebration. Get ready to witness WWE’s greatest live event up close!