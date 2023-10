"WOW - The Vegas Spectacular" is celebrating six years at the Rio All-Suite Hotel since its premiere in 2017.

The award-winning family friendly show is an internationally acclaimed production, performing nightly in the Rio Showroom, having recently reached nearly 2,200 performances.

Reba Bartram, WOW dancer, and Oksana Milukova, WOW Dance Captain, joined us to discuss the big anniversary, the show's different kinds of acts, and much more.