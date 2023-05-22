WOW - The Vegas Spectacular | 5/19/23

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has proclaimed May 16 “WOW – The Vegas Spectacular Day” in Las Vegas as that's the day they performed their 2000th show!

The award-winning family friendly show also recently celebrated five years at the Rio Showroom at the Rio All-Suite Hotel .

The internationally acclaimed production, “WOW – The Vegas Spectacular,” performs nightly.

Silvia Silvia and Victor Ponce, 'WOW' co-stars and married couple, joined us to share what it's like being apart of this fan favorite show, their reaction to the Mayor proclamation and more.