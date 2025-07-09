World Table Tennis US Smash | 7/9/25

Get ready for fast-paced action and fierce competition as the World Table Tennis US Smash takes over the Las Vegas Orleans Arena through Sunday, July 13. The Maverick Arena is buzzing with singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matchups—all leading to the high-energy finals.

Slovena’s Darko Jorgic joined us in-studio fresh off of his second-round win on Tuesday night in five sets to advance to Thursday’s Round of 16. He will next face Germany’s Dang Qiu. Darko represented his country in the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics and has been in the Top 20 in the world continuously since 2020. He joined us to talk about the tournament and share how he fell in love with ping pong.

Catch every serve, smash, and upset at USSmash.com—it’s game on in Vegas!