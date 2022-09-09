World Suicide Prevention Month | 9/9/22

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and we have Myesha Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at FirstMed's Health and Wellness Center to talk about the mental health care and therapy they offer to Las Vegas residents.

Wilson sheds light on the challenges that marginalized people face when trying to get access to these resources, why there is a stigma in some communities when it comes to reaching out for help, how the pandemic changed the way many people perceive mental health, particularly in black and Native American communities, and more.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, Saturday September 10th, is Suicide Prevention Day.

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988