World Pet Association | 8/16/24

Join Pet Trend Expert Christine Johnson live from SuperZoo, North America's largest pet retail event, to explore the hottest new products and trends. #PaidforContent
Pets aren't just animals—they're cherished members of the family! We all go the extra mile to keep their tails wagging and hearts purring with happiness.

From tailored treats to the coolest pet tech gadgets, there’s always something new to enhance their lives. Pet Trend Expert Christine Johnson joins us live from SuperZoo, the biggest pet retail event in North America, to reveal the latest must-haves for your furry friends. Get ready to pamper your pets like never before!

This segment is paid for by World Pet Association

