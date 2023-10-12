World Gold Council | 10/12/23

Gold is our most precious meta, and it’s as central to a wedding ceremony as it is to the stability of global economies.

So why is our connection with gold so strong? The impact it’s had on human lives and how it transformed, and continues to transform, the global landscape is mind-boggling.

Idris Elba is telling gold’s story in the new documentary, "GOLD: A Journey with Idris Elba."

This segment is paid for by the World Gold Council

In the new documentary, ‘GOLD: A Journey with Idris Elba,’ the award-winning actor goes on an adventure around the world to explore gold’s true meaning, its contribution to societies and economies, its untold mysteries and its impact on people’s lives every single day.

From conquering his claustrophobia down Canadian mine shafts to unearthing secrets of the gold rush in San Francisco and uncovering a gold mine’s life-saving measures against malaria in his mother’s homeland of Ghana, Idris leaves no stone unturned in telling the fascinating story of gold’s past, present… and future!

The documentary, available to stream on October 5th, was commissioned to support the World Gold Council in its ambition to help the world understand the value of gold and harness its transformative power. WGC’s Market Strategist, Joe Cavatoni, will be available live via satellite, Zoom, Skype or phone to discuss:

Why it’s important to understand gold’s story and its relationship with humans

The societal value of gold and how it underlines gold’s value as a strategic asset

Highlights of the documentary and how people can watch it

How gold continues to transform individuals, communities and economies

Ways the gold industry is navigating current challenges, like post-mining regeneration & energy consumption

How to get started investing in gold

Courtesy: World Gold Council

Joseph Cavatoni joined the World Gold Council in September 2016 to lead business strategy for the Americas which includes oversight of investor relationships, product solutions, research, and marketing as well as the global ETFs platform. He also serves as Principal Executive Officer for the World Gold Trust Services, LLC; President of WGC USA Asset Management Company, LLC; Board Member and President of WGC (US) Holdings, Inc., and as a member of the Executive Committee.

