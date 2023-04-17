Women's Resource Medical Centers of Southern Nevada | 4/17/23

The Women's Resource Medical Centers of Southern Nevada are hosting their 38th Anniversary Fundraising Gala on Friday, April 28.

Allen Stansberry, executive director of the Women's Resource Medical Centers of Southern Nevada, joined us to share what you can expect during the special evening.

The event is in support of the community's underserved and uninsured pregnant women. Not only will it raise the necessary funds to support their great programs, but it will also bring awareness to the great need of women who are faced with pregnancy related challenges.

The goal for the evening is to raise $1Million. There are more than 100 silent auction items to bid on, and the keynote speaker is Kevin Sorbo who played Hercules in, "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."

The resource centers' programs assist women from the time they find out they are pregnant all the way up until their baby is three years old.



