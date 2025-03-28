Women's Hospitality Initiative | 3/28/25

A night of culinary excellence and community is on the horizon! Elizabeth Blau, Co-Founder of the Women’s Hospitality Initiative, joins us to spotlight the Women in Hospitality Leadership Conference and Legacy Gala happening March 30-31. The event celebrates the contributions of women in the hospitality industry, with proceeds supporting WHI and MAPP’s missions.

Elizabeth is joined by Steve Jerome, Partner at Refined Restaurant Group, and Idalis Madrigal, an expert bartender, who made two signature cocktails from Sorellina and Emilio’s. Plus, viewers got a sneak peek at two Honey Salt dishes that will be served at the Gala. Don’t miss your chance to attend this unforgettable night of food, fun, and empowerment—tickets are available now!