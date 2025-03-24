Women’s Chamber of Commerce | 3/24/25

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Nevada is a driving force for economic empowerment and business development for women. Led by passionate leaders like VP Jennifer Hass, the chamber works to stimulate growth, tackle key local and national issues, and advocate for policies that support women entrepreneurs. With a focus on education, networking, and community impact, they strive to create opportunities that uplift women in business. Katie Meadows joins the conversation to highlight the chamber’s role in fostering connections and addressing critical challenges. Through mentorship, advocacy, and strategic initiatives, they continue to champion a thriving, inclusive business environment for women across Nevada.