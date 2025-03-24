WomELLE | 3/24/25

To celebrate Women's History Month, WomELLE continues its mission to uplift and empower women through mentorship, networking, and nonprofit programs. Founded by Naghilia Desravines in 2014, WomELLE provides a platform for women to grow in their careers, develop leadership skills, and connect with a community of changemakers. Through initiatives like RISE and GirlUp, the organization helps women achieve their goals while supporting future generations.

The annual WomELLE Summit, held this year on March 22, brought together inspiring speakers and professionals to share knowledge and foster career development. As a mother and entrepreneur, Desravines believes that empowering women strengthens families and communities. Her dedication to supporting women nationally continues to make a lasting impact.