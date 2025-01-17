Winter Fancy Food Show | 1/17/25

The Specialty Food Association's Winter Fancy Food Show is returning to Las Vegas from January 19-21, bringing together thousands of specialty food and beverage makers from around the globe.

Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, this three-day event promises attendees a first look at the latest flavors, products, and trends shaping the food and beverage industry.

From artisanal delights to international delicacies, the Show is a must-visit for anyone in the food business.

Beyond the exhibition floor, the Winter Fancy Food Show offers much more to experience.

Attendees can enjoy live chef demonstrations, discover exclusive networking opportunities, and participate in educational sessions designed to inspire and inform.

Whether you're a buyer, distributor, or simply a food enthusiast, this event is the place to be for an unforgettable exploration of what's next in the culinary world.