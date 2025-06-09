Winnie & Ethel| 6/9/25

Winnie & Ethel’s Downtown Diner, known for its nostalgic charm and comfort food classics, is adding something special to the menu—dinner service! Co-owners Mallory Gott and Chef Aaron Lee are bringing a supper club feel to the evenings with a carefully curated menu full of elevated comfort fare.

Originally opened with a focus on breakfast and lunch, the diner quickly became a downtown favorite. But the team listened to the community and responded with this new dinner offering that blends heart, heritage, and hospitality. You’ll find them at 1130 E Charleston Blvd #140, serving breakfast and lunch daily from 8am–2pm, and now dinner Thursday through Monday, 5pm–9pm.