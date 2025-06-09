Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Winnie & Ethel| 6/9/25

The beloved breakfast and lunch hotspot in Downtown Las Vegas is expanding its offerings! Winnie &amp; Ethel’s is now serving up a brand-new dinner menu with a cozy supper club twist.
Winnie & Ethel's Downtown Diner Launches Dinner
Posted
and last updated

Winnie & Ethel’s Downtown Diner, known for its nostalgic charm and comfort food classics, is adding something special to the menu—dinner service! Co-owners Mallory Gott and Chef Aaron Lee are bringing a supper club feel to the evenings with a carefully curated menu full of elevated comfort fare.

Originally opened with a focus on breakfast and lunch, the diner quickly became a downtown favorite. But the team listened to the community and responded with this new dinner offering that blends heart, heritage, and hospitality. You’ll find them at 1130 E Charleston Blvd #140, serving breakfast and lunch daily from 8am–2pm, and now dinner Thursday through Monday, 5pm–9pm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo