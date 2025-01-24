Willo | 1/24/25

For parents struggling to get their kids to brush properly, the Willo AutoFlo+ is here to transform your routine.

This revolutionary, fully automated toothbrush is designed specifically for kids, combining ease of use with cutting-edge technology.

Dr. Joel Berg, DDS and Chief Dental Officer at Willo, highlights how the AutoFlo+ guarantees a thorough clean every time, giving parents peace of mind and kids a fun brushing experience.

The AutoFlo+ simplifies dental care with its innovative design, ensuring that kids can achieve the same professional-level clean at home effortlessly.

With this tool, parents can skip the daily battles and ensure their child’s teeth are protected against cavities and decay.

Say hello to healthier smiles and goodbye to the stress of traditional brushing routines.

This segment is paid for by Willo