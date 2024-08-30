Wild 'N Out Live | 8/30/24

Television's iconic urban comedy show, "Wild 'N Out," is taking its signature blend of high-energy, improvisational comedy on the road with the 2024 "Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap" tour.

With over 200 episodes and two decades of laughs, the tour promises to be a milestone event in comedy and television history.

Nick Cannon, creator of 'Wild 'N Out', joined us to discuss the tour and share the excitement and fun that fans can expect when the show comes to Las Vegas on Sunday, September 1 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.