As your child gets into the school year, it's a great time to take care of one of the most important tools for learning, their eyes.

That's why Naomie Warner, pediatric ophthalmologist for Nevada Eye Physicians, joined us to discuss the importance of back to school eye exams.

She also discussed a special deal they're offering for parents to get ready for the school year with botox treatments.

This segment is paid for by Nevada Eye Physicians