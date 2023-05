Daniel Emmet is a classically trained opera singer who went from "America's Got Talent" to Las Vegas headliner. "American Idol" finalist and powerhouse vocalist Pia Toscano will join him for a show they call, "Simply The Best." It's happening at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino's International Theater on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m.



This segment is paid for by Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino