Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Westgate Las Vegas | 7/29/25

Award-winning Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell headlines 1969 Live Concert: The King Returns for one night only at Westgate Las Vegas, complete with Elvis-themed events and celebrations across the resort.
Travis Powell Brings Elvis Back to the Legendary International Theater
Posted

Get ready to relive Elvis Presley’s iconic 1969 comeback as Travis Powell takes the stage for 1969 Live Concert: The King Returns at Westgate Las Vegas on July 31. This one-night-only performance at the legendary International Theater will recreate Elvis’ historic setlist in the venue where the King himself made music history. Beyond the concert, the entire resort is buzzing with Elvis-themed activities — from immersive photo ops and exclusive theater tours to free entertainment, movie marathons, and DJ sets. Guests can enjoy limited-edition cocktails like the “Comeback Special Spritz,” Elvis-inspired dishes, and commemorative merchandise. Tickets are available now for a night dedicated to celebrating the King’s enduring legacy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo