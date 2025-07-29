Westgate Las Vegas | 7/29/25

Get ready to relive Elvis Presley’s iconic 1969 comeback as Travis Powell takes the stage for 1969 Live Concert: The King Returns at Westgate Las Vegas on July 31. This one-night-only performance at the legendary International Theater will recreate Elvis’ historic setlist in the venue where the King himself made music history. Beyond the concert, the entire resort is buzzing with Elvis-themed activities — from immersive photo ops and exclusive theater tours to free entertainment, movie marathons, and DJ sets. Guests can enjoy limited-edition cocktails like the “Comeback Special Spritz,” Elvis-inspired dishes, and commemorative merchandise. Tickets are available now for a night dedicated to celebrating the King’s enduring legacy.