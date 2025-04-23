Warren Group | 4/23/25

Ovation Development Corp., one of Nevada’s largest private developers, is reintroducing its senior affordable housing portfolio under a powerful new name: Heirloom by Ovation.

The name honors the legacy of the senior community and reflects Ovation’s mission—creating dignified, beautiful, and accessible housing for all. Jess Molasky, Chief Operating Officer, shares how this rebranding represents a deeper commitment to quality and care.

With Heirloom, Ovation is elevating what affordable senior living can look and feel like—because everyone deserves a place they’re proud to call home.

This segment is sponsored by Warren Group