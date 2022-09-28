Walker Furniture | 9/21/22

For over 22 years, Walker Furniture has been rewarding CCSD students in their artistic achievements for visual art, music and literature by providing competitions and prizes throughout the school year.

This year students are encouraged to explore the boundaries of art, science and technology thorough photography. First, second and third place winners will win cash prizes, the teacher of the first place winner will receive a $250 Walker Furniture gift certificate.

