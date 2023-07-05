Walker Furniture | 7/4/23

Walker Furniture's 9th Annual Help for Heroes program is dedicated to providing specialized furniture to 12 local Veterans in need.

Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi, owner Walker Furniture, and Victor "Doc" Moss, former Commander of American Legion Paradise Post 149, joined us to share everything you need to know to help a veteran receive the help they need.

To help a Veteran qualify for the opportunity to be apart of the program, members of the community are asked to write a letter about a vet or an active-duty military personnel who can benefit from the specialty furniture.

To submit a letter to nominate a veteran for the program you can click the button at the top of the Walker Furniture website, email it to submissions@walkerfurniture.com or mail a physical letter to 301 South Martin Luther King Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 86106 or 671 Marks St. Henderson, NV 89014

This segment is paid for by Walker Furniture