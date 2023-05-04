Walker Furniture | 5/4/23

Watch Now
Did you know first responders who use beds all through the day and night for intermittent sleep can go years before receiving new mattresses? #PaidForContent
Walker Furniture and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue are providing new mattresses and foundations to fire stations through Walker’s valley-wide “Project Firehouse: Rested & Ready” program.

Last week, Walker Furniture delivered 13 mattresses and foundations to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Firehouse 44, the Technical Rescue Team and Heavy Rescue Station.

Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi, owner of Walker Furniture, and Chief Robert Nolan of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue joined us to discuss why this program is so important.

