Walker Furniture | 5/10/22
Videos
Rested And Ready To Fight Fires
Posted at 1:28 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 16:28:05-04
Firefighters dedicate their lives to keeping us safe! Walker Furniture is saying thank you by providing new mattresses to each of Clark County's fire stations to ensure our firefighters are well rested and ready for action.
This segment is paid for by Walker Furniture
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.