Walker Furniture |11/1/23

Walker Furniture is sponsoring a photography competition for UNLV Medical students through their Well-Being Program. #PaidForContent
Posted at 2023-11-01T10:29:37-0700
and last updated 2023-11-01 13:29:37-04

For decades, Walker Furniture has been committed to the Southern Nevada community, and they currently they have partnered with the well-being program at UNLV’S School of Medicine.

Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi, owner of Walker Furniture, joined us along with Dr. Annie Weisman Ph.D, Walker Furniture's Director of Well-Being & Integrative Medicine Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, to discuss their latest initiative.

Walker Furniture is working together with the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine Well-Being Program whose mission is to help create and sustain a culture of well-being for their students, residents, fellows, faculty, and staff. They have invited the medical students to participate in a photography competition and offering prizes to the winners.

