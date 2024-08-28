Walgreens | 8/28/24

Watch Now
Anita Patel is responsible for leading efficiency and improvements in existing pharmacy services, test to treat programs and identifying new opportunities for innovation within healthcare. #PaidForContent
Community pharmacies remain a convenient, trusted, and easy place for people to receive vaccinations and other preventative services

Data from the CDC and IQVIA shows that patients are increasingly turning to pharmacies for their routine vaccinations. In fact, during the 2023-2024 flu season, approximately 38 million adult flu vaccinations were administered in retail pharmacies.

Anita Patel, PharmD, vice president pharmacy services development at Walgreens, joined us to share the latest information about this year’s respiratory illness season.

