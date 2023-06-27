Walgreens | 6/27/23

National HIV Testing Day is June 27, and Brad McElya, Walgreens director of specialty health solutions, joined us to share why HIV testing matters and how to get a free, easy and confidential test.

Walgreens is partnering with Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), along with local health departments and community organizations to host the largest HIV testing event in the country, with free and confidential tests available at more than 400 Walgreens locations.

Those interested can visit participating Walgreens stores to receive free and fast test results in a familiar and stigma-free space, no appointment needed.

People who are interested can find their nearest participating Walgreens location here.

