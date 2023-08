August is National Hair Loss Month, and as such, the perfect time to talk details about the condition as well as simple steps to help combat loss and work toward fuller, healthy hair. Hair loss is an all-to-common condition, and often not discussed due to the ongoing stigma men and women face. In fact, according to the American Hair Loss Association, by the age of 50, studies suggest 30-60% of women are affected by some degree of hair loss.

This segment is paid for by Viviscal