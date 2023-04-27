Watch Now
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend | 4/27/23

The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend is the largest Rockabilly event in the world, and the longest running music festival in Las Vegas. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 27, 2023
The 26th Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend is a four day and night festival of 1950s style music, cars and culture. It features live bands, DJ's, burlesque, vendors and loads of dancing.

The event is happening at the Orleans Hotel April 27 - 30, and the big car show is on Saturday, April 29. It will feature more than 600 cars all built before 1964 and period correct. People travel from all over the world with over 20 countries represented.

Tom Ingram, Viva Las Vegas organizer, joined us to share more about what you can expect from this year's event.

