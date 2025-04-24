Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend | 4/24/25

The longest-running music festival in Las Vegas returns! From April 24–27, Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend takes over The Orleans Hotel with a jam-packed celebration of all things rockabilly.

Expect nearly 80 live bands, more than 20 DJs, a classic car show, burlesque showcases, a pin-up contest, vintage vendors, and epic pool parties. With music and dancing going all night long, it’s a non-stop retro revival.

Organizer Tom Ingram promises four days of unforgettable fun, vintage vibes, and rockin’ good times. Don’t miss this iconic Vegas tradition!

This segment is sponsored by Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend