Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend | 4/24/25

Get ready for a retro-fueled party! Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend is back at The Orleans Hotel with music, cars, contests, and more.
The longest-running music festival in Las Vegas returns! From April 24–27, Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend takes over The Orleans Hotel with a jam-packed celebration of all things rockabilly.

Expect nearly 80 live bands, more than 20 DJs, a classic car show, burlesque showcases, a pin-up contest, vintage vendors, and epic pool parties. With music and dancing going all night long, it’s a non-stop retro revival.

Organizer Tom Ingram promises four days of unforgettable fun, vintage vibes, and rockin’ good times. Don’t miss this iconic Vegas tradition!

