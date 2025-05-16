Virgin Hotels| 5/16/25

Get ready to check into the ultimate rave staycation — Hotel EDC is taking over Virgin Hotels Las Vegasfor four days of non-stop celebration during EDC Weekend 2025. In partnership with Insomniac and Vibee, the hotel will feature glowing decor, neon-lit rooms, themed amenities, and even a custom EDC TV channel.

Jessica was there all morning where guests can expect exclusive perks like daily DJ sets, wellness zones, glam stations, and VIP dining options, while the Hotel EDC Pool keeps the party alive with new DJs every day. Whether you’re headed to the Speedway or just living your best life poolside, this experience turns every moment into a mainstage memory.