VIP Media | 4/28/25

Chad Willis, CEO of Agua Plus, recently sat down with us to discuss how his brand is making major waves across the sports and wellness industries. With the announcement of a groundbreaking partnership with Major League Pickleball (MLP), Agua Plus is redefining what it means to stay hydrated — both on and off the court.

At the center of the brand’s innovation is its patented All-Scratch!® bottle technology, a game-changer in the beverage industry. Unlike traditional bottled water, the All-Scratch!® bottle features a label that can be scratched off to reveal custom messages, branding, or incentives underneath. This clever feature transforms a simple water bottle into a dynamic engagement tool for athletes, fans, and health-conscious consumers alike.

With momentum building and an unwavering commitment to health, innovation, and community, Agua Plus is well on its way to becoming a staple across America's sports arenas, gyms, and homes — one All-Scratch!® bottle at a time.

This segment was paid for by VIP Media