VIP Media | 4/28/25

Agua Plus CEO Chad Willis shares how their All-Scratch!® bottles, MLP partnership, and wellness mission are redefining hydration and promoting a healthier America.
Chad Willis, CEO of Agua Plus, recently sat down with us to discuss how his brand is making major waves across the sports and wellness industries. With the announcement of a groundbreaking partnership with Major League Pickleball (MLP), Agua Plus is redefining what it means to stay hydrated — both on and off the court.

At the center of the brand’s innovation is its patented All-Scratch!® bottle technology, a game-changer in the beverage industry. Unlike traditional bottled water, the All-Scratch!® bottle features a label that can be scratched off to reveal custom messages, branding, or incentives underneath. This clever feature transforms a simple water bottle into a dynamic engagement tool for athletes, fans, and health-conscious consumers alike.

With momentum building and an unwavering commitment to health, innovation, and community, Agua Plus is well on its way to becoming a staple across America's sports arenas, gyms, and homes — one All-Scratch!® bottle at a time.

