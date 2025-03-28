VIP Media| 3/28/25

Jas Mathur is the powerhouse behind Limitless X, a lifestyle agency focused on nutrition, wellness, and weight loss. As a seasoned entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Jas has built multiple successful ventures, but his most inspiring story is personal. After facing significant health challenges, he transformed his life by losing over 250 pounds and shifting his career toward empowering others.

That transformation sparked the creation of Limitless X, where Jas blends business expertise with a passion for wellness. Through innovative products and cutting-edge brand development, he’s helping people live healthier, happier lives. Jas continues to lead the charge, driving growth and inspiring others with his story of resilience and reinvention.

This segment is paid for by VIP Media