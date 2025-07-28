verizon | 7/28/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From nostalgic flip phones packed with modern features to safe starter devices for kids, Verizon’s Liz Gelardi shares must-have tech for students, parents, and teachers—plus deals to keep your budget in check this school year.
Verizon’s Back-to-School Tech Guide: Safe, Smart & Affordable
As students head back to class, Verizon is making it easy for families to stay connected with tech that’s both smart and safe. The all-new Motorola Razr brings back the flip phone with a 6.9-inch screen and Google Gemini, making homework help just a voice command away—and right now, you can get it free with Verizon’s 3-year price lock. 

For younger kids, the Gizmo Watch 3 offers calling, texting, video chat, and location tracking with up to 20 trusted contacts. Tablets with glare-free displays make homework and e-books a breeze, while affordable accessories like waterproof Bluetooth speakers add fun to the mix. Verizon stores across Vegas are hosting Back-to-School Headquarters events August 9–10 with expert advice and hands-on tech demos.

