verizon| 6/11/25

Camping doesn't mean disconnecting—especially with Verizon’s latest tech for outdoor adventures! Verizon tech expert Pete Burd joined us in-studio with must-have gadgets like the AI-powered Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, perfect for hiking, stargazing, and staying on track with GPS.

He also spotlighted smart gear like the Anker SOLIX Portable Power Station, a camp game-changer that powers everything from phones to mini fridges. For backpackers, the Nimble Champ Charger is a lightweight lifesaver with fast charging on the go. And to really set the mood, the JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth speaker delivers tunes by the campfire with waterproof durability.

This segment was paid for by Verizon