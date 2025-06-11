verizon| 6/11/25

Watch Now
Verizon’s Pete Burd shares the ultimate tech tips for camping season—just in time for National Get Outdoors Day! From satellite messaging to portable power, don’t hit the trails without these high-tech must-haves.
Tech Up Your Camping Game with verizon
Camping doesn't mean disconnecting—especially with Verizon’s latest tech for outdoor adventures! Verizon tech expert Pete Burd joined us in-studio with must-have gadgets like the AI-powered Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, perfect for hiking, stargazing, and staying on track with GPS.

He also spotlighted smart gear like the Anker SOLIX Portable Power Station, a camp game-changer that powers everything from phones to mini fridges. For backpackers, the Nimble Champ Charger is a lightweight lifesaver with fast charging on the go. And to really set the mood, the JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth speaker delivers tunes by the campfire with waterproof durability.

