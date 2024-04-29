Verizon | 4/26/24

In today's world, our electronics are vital. Breakdowns or malfunctions can be a nightmare, but fear not!

There's a way to protect and support your home tech at home, on the go, and everywhere in between.

Liz Gelardi of Verizon joined us to share everything you need to know about their home protect system.

According to an analysis of 41 million homes and 1.8 billion smart devices, each U.S. home uses an average of 20.2 connected devices! This means the more connected we are to our home tech products like TVs, gaming systems, smart home products, the more we need to keep them protected.

