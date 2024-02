As the excitement builds for the big game weekend, Verizon's Total is stepping up to support rideshare drivers in Las Vegas.

Total is offering free car clean-ups exclusively for rideshare drivers. From today through Monday, drivers can stop by WOW Carwash at 3935 South Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. to enjoy a complimentary car wash, courtesy of Total by Verizon.

This segment is paid for by Verizon.